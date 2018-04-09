Share:

KHAIRPUR - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said Thursday that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari was Sindh’s ‘biggest disease’.

Addressing a big rally in Nawabshah as part of his party’s ongoing campaign for the upcoming general elections in the province, Imran said people of Sindh were facing oppression. Comparing Sindh’s situation with Balochistan, he said Baloch people were living in better condition than Sindhis.

The PTI chief alleged that the local leaders were habitual of using police force against common man.

“But the people of Sindh should not worry,” he said. “This dark night will end for a new era to dawn.”

He challenged the PPP co-chairman that he was going to contest elections from Zardari’s voter-stronghold. Taking a jibe at Zardari's marriage into the Bhutto family, Imran said that the PPP leader was to the Bhutto family what Captain (r) Safdar was to the Nawaz family.

Imran said soon former president Zardari would also ask why he was ousted.

The PTI chief said that Zardari had looted money from Sindh and sent abroad.

He said that campaign for elections had just begun from Zardari’s house and he would stay there for 48 hours.

In a tweet, Imran Thursday likened Punjab chief minister’s latest statement regarding his meeting with Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa to a job application.

“Shehbaz Sharif's sudden praise for the COAS sounded more like a job application!” the PTI chairman tweeted.

His comments came a day after the Punjab chief minister said the chief of army staff was a professional and straightforward man.

Sharing that he met the army chief during a visit to Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute in Lahore, Shehbaz asserted, “We must respect and honour the endeavours undertaken by the army chief.”

Shehbaz also stressed that civilian and military authorities must work together to counter the challenges faced by Pakistan.

IMRAN CONDEMNS KUNDUZ AIRSTRIKE

Imran Khan has strongly condemned attack and deaths of innocent kids in Kunduz district of Afghanistan.

In his message on the brutal attack of US-backed Afghan forces on a seminary, the PTI chairman said it was a slap on face of humanity. He said so-called war against terrorism by the United States was a dark face and this incident will leave destructive effects on international peace.

He said this attack reminded the Dama Dola incident where a severe wave of terrorism appeared after the US drone attack. He said such incidents promote violence and give reasons for terrorism.

A Ghaffar Mahar