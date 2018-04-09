Share:

Saad slams Imran, Zardari

Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique on Thursday said statements of PTI Chairman Imran Khan and PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari were continuously damaging democracy. In a statement, the minister said that Imran and Zardari might quarrel with each other but not with democracy. He said that former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and his companions were facing injustice and the entire game of justice and accountability was prejudice. He said nothing would be obtained by insulting the PML-N leaders. "The national solidarity is interlinked with internal unity and supremacy of the Constitution," he added. Commenting on the attack on a Madrisah in Qundooz, Afghanistan, he termed it as inhuman and a war crime. "The crop of peace can not be harvested by sowing bombs," he added. "May Allah bless the entire Muslim Ummah with force of unity," he prayed.–APP

Transfers, postings

The Punjab government transferred three officers. As per the notification, awaiting posting Zulfikar Ali was posted as Section Officer Welfare III, Services and General Administration Department. Mohammad Pervez Bhatti was posted as Forestry, Wildlife and Fisheries Department SO while Rizwan Mehmood as General Assistant Revenue Hafizabad.–Staff Reporter

Police rewarded for good performance

DIG Operations Dr Haider Ashraf has awarded cash prize and CC-II certificates to SP Headquarters Atif Nazir and other officers of Police Lines Qilla Gujjar Singh for outstanding performance during Pakistan Super League last month. He awarded cash reward to DSP Farhat Abbas, Reserve Inspector Nauman, MTO Muhammad Iqbal, Muhammad Akram, Muhammad Khalid, Muhammad Shafique, Qasim Ali, Muhammad Ayyub, Muzhar Hussain, Muhammad Irshad, Ghulam Abbas, Jagdey Khan, Akbar Abbas, Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Nadeem, Kaleem ullah, Muhammad Irfan Sarwar, Zahid Ali, Sawar Khan, Abdul Razzaq, Rehman Ahmad, Shehzad Siddique and Riaz Ahmad. Speaking on the occasion, Haider said all officers have made PSL successful story through dedication and appreciated SP HQ Atif Nazir and his all team for performing dedicated services and strong coordination.–PR