Literature festival to take place at AIOU next week

ISLAMABAD: A three-day literature festival (carnival) will be held here at the Allama Iqbal Open University next week for providing an opportunity to students and researchers to showcase their skill-based and community-related projects.

It would be the second such event, being arranged at University’s level to engage the students and the academicians in socio-economic and literary activities, said Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui while presiding over a meeting that reviewed the carnival’s arrangements, a press release said on Thursday.

The event will be open for students, researchers and others relevant academic groups from within and outside the University to set up their stalls in order to promote community-academia interaction. It will also be an occasion of promoting Library’s development and management.

During the event, round-table and panel discussion will also be arranged to project English and Urdu literature for interest of the students and researchers.

Various departments of the AIOU including Faculty of Education, Sciences, Social Sciences and Islamic Studies will brief the visiting students about the new academic programs.

The carnival will help to promote research culture and book-reading habit. This is also part of the University’s continuous efforts of promoting research culture in the country as per the vision of the Vice Chancellor, said Dean Social Sciences Dr Samina Awan.–APP

Workshop on improvisational theatre tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Theatre Wallay will organise workshop on improvisational theatre with Jim Robinson, Fulbright Specialist visiting Islamabad from the United States on April 7.

Jim Robinson is an improviser, performer, writer and producer. As an alumnus of the Brave New Workshop in Minneapolis, Minnesota and of the Disney Cruise Line’s Off-Beat Comedy Club, Jim has been writing and performing sketch comedy for over 20 years.

He is also co-founder of Table Salt Productions, a company dedicated to bringing original works to the twin cities of St. Paul and Minnesota.

Jim is also a founding member of The Theater of Public Policy, a troupe whose mission is to illuminate policy and political issues using improvisation and music.

When not on stage, Jim teaches his course Improvisation and Mental Health at St. Catherine University and the University of St. Thomas and gives workshops on the improvisational mindset at the Guthrie Theatre and the University of Minnesota’s College of Continuing Education.

He has a Masters in English from Tulane University and a Doctorate in Counselling from the University of Southern California. Jim hails from Riverside, California.

The workshop will educate participants about the basics of improvisational theatre, open to all skill levels and professions. This is the first of a series of workshops to take place at the Farm.–APP

CDA removes encroachments

in Sector G-12

islamabad: The Capital Development Authority during an anti-encroachment drive at the Kashmir Highway in Sector G-12 on Thursday demolished a number of encroachments to clear the Right of Way.

The teams of the enforcement directorate of CDA demolished 12 rooms, 4 washrooms with boundary wall, one tyre puncture kiosk and an illegal shop of cement seller with the help of heavy machinery.

The operation was participated by all operational staff of the Enforcement Directorate. ICT Magistrate Ali Javed along with reserve police force was also present on the spot.

Furthermore, the Director Emergence & Disaster Management Unit has taken serious notice of the violation of Fire Protection and Life Safety measures at a filling station in the Blue Area and got oil and tyre shop demolished. He viewed that the construction was a violation of fire protection and life safety regulations.

Different establishments including marquees have set up access roads to the Kashmir Highway in the sector which the CDA views a violation of the rules. According to the CDA officials, the operation would continue in the coming days so as to clear the remaining encroachments from the green belt.–our staff reporter