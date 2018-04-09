Share:

Relations between Pakistan and India are once again at very low point and quite tense as the Indian Government is continuing to indulge in all sorts of hostilities including constant firing and killing of innocent, unarmed civilians across Line of Control (LoC), threatening to even cross it and harassment of Pakistan High Commission staff members in New Delhi and elsewhere.

Now, New Delhi has gone a step further by refusing to issue visas to more than 500 Pakistanis who wanted to visit India and participate in the Urs of Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti at Ajmer Sharif.

Foreign Office spokesperson in a statement has quite rightly express great disappointment over this refusal of visas to intending Pakistani Zaireen which was to take place under the 1974 Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines and a regular annual feature, the intending pilgrims had wanted to travel to India between March 19 to 29, some 192 Pakistan pilgrims could not participate in the Urs at Ajmer Sharif in January 2018 as well because of non-issuance of visas by New Delhi, India has done this again ironically on the occasion of Urs of Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti who has for centuries been a symbol of bringing communities closer to each other, this negative and hostile Indian act also undermine the efforts aimed at improving the environment , increasing people to people contacts and normalizing relations between the two countries.

Contrary to this negative and hostile attitude of India, it is a matter of record that only in February 2018 Pakistan had made all arrangements to facilitate the visit of 173 Indian pilgrims who wanted to visit Katas Raj near Jhelum who were however, forced to withdraw their applications from Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.

This is not something new for Indian rulers who are constantly causing gross human rights violations in the occupied Kashmir by persisting with brutalities and atrocities on unarmed Kashmiris who are struggling and demanding fundamental right of self-determination in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions.

ASIM MUNIR,

Rawalpindi, March 20.