It is quite commendable to note that Pakistan is soon going to become an industrial hub in South Asia after the completion of great game changer China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as it will be playing an important role in regional economic growth.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Professor Ahsan Iqbal has been quoted in the newspapers as saying that CPEC will bring mega improvements in social infrastructure, energy, industrial cooperation, agriculture and many other sectors besides creating millions of employment opportunities for the youth of the country.

He has further stated the government with its effective policies has considerably reduced terrorist activities, overcome energy shortages and improved law and order situation, some 11500 megawatt of electricity has been added to the national grid during last four years, about 35 billion dollars are being spent in the energy sector without any inclusion of even single penny of loan, it is the investment through CPEC which was launched after comprehensive consultations and consensus of all political parties, Gilgit-Baltistan and Balochistan will become gateways for CPEC which is great game changer not only for Pakistan but for the entire region, trade zones will be established in Islamabad as well the four provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan, FATA and Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Chinese and Pakistani companies will be making massive investments in the trade zones which will not only create large number of new jobs but also help in transferring new technology and advanced infrastructure to Pakistan for the benefit of its people without any discrimination whatsoever.

CPEC is being described as a great game changer right from first day of its launching and it is in the own interests and benefits of the people of Pakistan to continue working sincerely for its success in due course of time rebutting and foiling all negative propaganda against it by hostile and anti-Pakistan elements within the country and beyond the borders.

AAMER NAJMEE,

Lahore, March 19.