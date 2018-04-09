Share:

islamabad-A three-day Institute of Space Technology Youth Carnival 2018 started here at IST on Thursday featuring more than 40 universities from all over the country. The inauguration ceremony was attended by dignitaries and professionals in the field of Media, Education, Arts and literature.

The programme features a diverse blend of events providing means of interest to a wide variety of aptitudes.

The Carnival encompasses seventy plus events in the following major categories including literary, fine arts, media & graphic Arts, performing arts, dance and music, poetry, photography, videography, Qirat, quiz, electrical design and applications, mechanical design, aerospace design, space exploration, discoveries, software and coding, environmental solutions, innovations, entrepreneurship, inquiries, mathematical challenge and community services. “We take pride in being a unique Institute all over Pakistan as the focus of the education provided to students is space exploration and the benefits it can bring to the common man,” said an official of IST.

“Besides the engineering science and space technology endeavours, IST has the history of showcasing literary and cultural events to boost the literary, managerial, leadership and soft skills of the students at institution and at the national level,” he added.

Institute of Space Technology (IST) Islamabad is a premier institute in the field of space technology and ranked fourth amongst the Engineering universities of Pakistan by Higher Education Commission (HEC). The Youth Carnival will continue till April 7 at IST in Islamabad.