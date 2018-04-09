Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court on Thursday issued a notice to the interior secretary on a contempt of court petition for failing to carry out an investigation into allegations that some Intelligence Bureau officials were involved in protecting terrorists having links with hostile intelligence agencies.

IHC judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui took up the contempt petition moved by IB Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Malik Mukhtar Ahmad Shahzad and directed the interior secretary to submit his reply in within a fortnight.

The IHC bench deferred the hearing for two weeks.

Earlier, the same IHC bench had directed the interior secretary to probe the matter and submit a report besides taking measures for protecting country’s interests.

The petitioner has claimed a nexus between IB officers and staff members with the anti-state intelligence agencies. The petitioner has leveled very serious allegations against the IB officials including their travel to Israel.

The petitioner has moved the court through his counsel Barrister Masroor Shah and cited the prime minister, the federation through the secretary to the prime minister, IB director-general and the Inter-services intelligence DG as respondents.

Mukhtar stated that in 2007 when he joined his duty he started gathering sensitive information concerning national security. In this connection, the petitioner reported against various local terrorist groups having roots in Uzbekistan, Iran, Afghanistan, Syria and India. But to the petitioner’s dismay, the IB took no action against such groups despite proofs provided by the petitioner. The inaction on part of the IB alarmed the petitioner and he tried to unearth actual cause thereof.

He added that upon thorough intelligence gathering process, it transpired that certain high officials of IB had direct links with terrorist organizations having links with hostile intelligence agencies.

He said that he then informed the IB DG and other higher authorities but they did not pay any heed to the issue.

The sensitive information about the national security was also conveyed to the prime minister as well through a registered post but no avail.

According to the petitioner, some Pakistani IB officials have a record proving their travel to Israel and having links with the Afghanistan intelligence agency.

On the other hand, Mukhtar said that petitioner has become the target of his superiors.

The petitioner had prayed to the court that the issue be entrusted to the ISI for probe and respondents may be directed to evolve a comprehensive mechanism for the screening of officials before their induction.

The petitioner has also prayed for the provision of security to him.