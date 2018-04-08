Share:

Islamabad: NSA Nasser Khan Janjua chaired the inaugural meeting of advisory board of National Security Division and marked formal beginning of its working. Besides Iftekhar Hussain Babar, Secretary NSD, the meeting was attended by Ambassador Riaz M Khan, Ambassador M Sadiq, former Secretary NSD, Ambassador Khalid Mehmood, DG Strategic Studies, Maj-Gen M Shamrez Salik, DG ISSRA, NDU and by Arish Ullah Khan, senior member Institute of Regional Studies.

The board decided to work on security challenges faced by Pakistan combined with the opportunities offered therein. The board will meet and remain committed regularly for providing their input for the consumption of the National Security Committee.

