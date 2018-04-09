Share:

LOS ANGELES-Jenna Dewan has defended Channing Tatum and shut down rumours they split because of his ‘’flirting’’ and drinking. The 37-year-old actress - who has four-year-old daughter Everly with her estranged husband - has spoken out to address speculation about their separation, which was announced earlier this week in a unified and positive joint statement. Responding to the later allegations, a spokesperson for the star told the Mail Online: ‘’Happy to clarify that absolutely none of these rumours are true. ‘’The reason our statement was so positive [was] because that’s the reality of the situation.’’ It’s also been reported that Channing, also 37, was doing his best to make room for precious family time in the months prior to their separation. A source said: ‘’He was actually turning down jobs to spend more time with family.’’ Meanwhile, the couple insisted in their statement that they still love each other, and they don’t have any secrets to hide about why their marriage is ending.

The statement said: ‘’We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple.

‘’We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.

‘’There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision - just two best friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible.

‘’We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly. We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy. Sending lots of love to everyone, Chan&Jenna.’’