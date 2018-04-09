Share:

LAHORE - Jamaat- e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq on Thursday called for a serious planning and budgetary allocation to launch a vigorous diplomatic campaign to highlight Indian brutalities in held Kashmir.

Talking to the media after addressing a religious event at the Mansoora mosque here, the JI leader said that Pakistan should launch a diplomatic offensive against India as occupied Kashmir could not be liberated through talks.

Siraj said if New Delhi does not grant Kashmiris the right to self-determination, it would have to face dozens of revolts within the country. He said that India would break up because of more than 70 freedom movements going on in India.

The JI chief expressed confidence in the leadership of Ashraf Sahraee, saying as all Kashmiri groups had accepted him as their leader. The political parties of Pakistan and the Pakistani people also accepted his leadership. He expressed the hope that Kashmiris’ liberation struggle would be strengthened under the leadership of Ashraf Sahraee.

The JI chief came down hard on the US for its animosity towards mosques and religious schools.

He said the US considered mosques and madressas a threat and was bombing these sacred places and setting copies of Holy Quran on fire. He said that in a recent bombing at a madressa in Qunduz , Afghanistan, more than two hundred students of Holy Quran were killed.