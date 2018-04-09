Share:

SHIKARPUR - A mother of four children allegedly gunned down by her brother at Mehmood Panhwar Village for honour on Thursday.

Rustam Police Station SHO Muhammad Hajan Gadani said that Sahar Bano was shot dead by her brother named Abdullah Panhwar with his abettors and ran away from place of crime.

An apple of discord was said to be ‘criticism’ over the character of his sister between two groups of Panhwar tribesmen, which resultantly, such incident took place, SHO elaborated.

The SHO further sad that the victim had divorced by her husband about 8 to 10 years back when her husband leveled allegation of Karo-Kari over her and her relative, which matter was settled down soon after the incident and victim woman kept on living with her brother Abdullah Panhwar.

The incident was happened when a rival group man ‘criticised’ over the character of his sister, on it, suspect gunned down his sister, police said.

Area police shifted the body at taluka Hospital Lakhi Ghulam Shah for autopsy and later, handed over the body to her heirs.

Neither an FIR was registered nor arrest was made till filling of the news.