LOS ANGELES:- Jared Leto thinks making music is more ‘personal’ than being an actor. The 46-year-old star has enjoyed success in both industries, but Jared - who appears alongside his brother Shannon Leto and Tomo Milicevic in his band Thirty Seconds to Mars - thinks he’ll find it easier to quit the movie business than to cease performing on the stage. Asked whether he could ever see himself retiring from acting or music, Jared said: ‘’I think at some point I could walk away. It’d be much easier to walk away from film than music.