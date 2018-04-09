Share:

KARACHI - Majlis-i-Wahdatul Muslimeen (MWM) Karachi Chapter on Thursday announced that the party would initiate a protest drive against loadshedding, overbilling and looting of billions of rupees by KE.

In the first phase a public campaign would be started to take citizen on board against the irregularities of the private power company. In second phase demos would be held in every district of the city while in the third protest camps would be placed to enroll complains of citizen which would taken in courts seeking justice for the Karachiites.

MWM leader Mubashir Hussain narrated the protest drive plan during a press conference held at Party headquarter Wahdat House Karachi. MWM other leaders including Ahsan Abbas Rizvi, Arif Raza Zaidi, Allama Anwar Jafferi, Nasir Hussani and others were also present on the occasion. Denouncing KE over its failure to ensure uninterrupted power supply during hot weather, MWM leader said that entire city has been disturbed due to the undeclared power outages. On one hand the people of Karachi were suffering due to scorching heat while on the other the power outages has increased the miseries of the people. MWM had brought this key issue in the notice of the ruling government and administration of the private power company but it’s seemed that both have turned a deaf ears.

Hussain further said that people of Karachi have not interest in the blame game of KE and Sui Southern Gas Company as Karachiites after payment of huge billing amount were deprived of electricity.

He said that after the privatization the private power company has generated billions of profits and it is awful that citizen of Karachi were forced to pay huge amount in shape of electricity bills as compared with other parts of country.

MWM leader said that during last nine years KE has not gone through the process of audit while during this period it has looted a huge amount from Karachiites in terms of overbilling, meter changing, and unjustified theft of electricity. He said that despite of the all the irregularities by KE the ruling government has kept silence and had provided open space to KE administration which is threatening citizen without any fear.

He demanded of the federal and provincial government, Chief Justice of Pakistan, Chief of Army Staff to take notice of irregularities and injustice of private power company and nationalize KE on immediate basis.