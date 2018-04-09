Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Accountability Bureau Chairman Justice (red) Javed Iqbal chaired a meeting and reviewed the performance of prosecution divisions.

The meeting reviewed the overall progress of NAB cases especially mega corruption cases. The NAB is currently seized with 179 mega corruption cases.

The meeting was told that NAB has made significant progress and as many as 101 corruption references have been filed in relevant accountability courts of 179 mega corruption cases and proceedings were underway.

The NAB chief said that the bureau was committed to eradicating corruption by adopting "accountability for all" policy. He asked the operation and prosecution wings to further expedite their cases on the on the basis of law and solid evidence so that the references filed in accountability courts could successfully be fought.