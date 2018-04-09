Share:

Islamabad - Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi has emphasized that the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry can play a significant role in the development of maritime sector.

Addressing representatives of the business community and members of the FPCCI on Thursday in Karachi, the naval chief said that in any national security construct, economic security occupies similar status as of military or the foreign policy.

His visit to FPCCI was aimed at creating synergy between the business community and the maritime sector so as to give a boost to country’s economy.

He said that health of a nation’s economy is the single most important determinant in its national security; hence, sustained military capacity can only be achieved through robust and strong national economies.

While underlining the role of navy, he highlighted that the basic purpose of navies today was to protect the global economic system, where their contribution was crucial.

Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi further said that Pakistan’s maritime zones including continental shelf measuring an area of 290,285 sq km is blessed with enormous sea resources. “However, we could not exploit them fully, till to date”, he said.

The naval chief reiterated that it is high time to enhance maritime awareness at all levels to exploit the oceans for the benefit of Pakistan.

In this regard, Pakistan navy was committed to reviving Pakistan’s maritime sector and ready to render all possible support to the business community, he said.

He highlighted that there are many opportunities for business community to invest in Maritime Sector especially in shipping industry.

The admiral said that Pakistan can increase its GDP by two to three times by developing the maritime sector.

FPCCI President Ghazanfar Bilour lauded the role and efforts of the Pakistan Navy in making sea lanes of communication safe for trade.