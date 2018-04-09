Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Public Accounts Committee on Thursday could not determine the government’s share in the National Logistics Cell’s profit and deferred the matter for the next meeting.

The committee meeting chaired by Rana Muhammad Afzal reviewed pending audit objections of the Ministry Planning and Development Division of years 1999-200, 2005-06 and 2008-09.

Secretary planning Shoaib Siddiqui told the committee that his ministry and audit department jointly worked on pending audit objections in only three days.

The PAC members congratulated the planning secretary for presenting a complete report in a short period. “If pending cases of 16 years could be disposed of in three days, than it means the role of officials in the past was condemnable,” said PAC member Mehmood Achazai.

About an audit objection related to the profit of the NLC, the secretary said that the government was not given any direction in the context of profit.

Audit officials said that it was the duty of their departments to identify the issue not to give a decision.

The NLC director legal informed the committee that Departmental Account Committee (DAC) had been formed on the direction PAC. He said that there was no dissenting note from any member in the DAC’s meeting. This institute (NLC) had always supported the government in earthquakes and other natural calamities.