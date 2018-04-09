Share:

MIRPUR (AJK): Azad Jammu & Kashmir(AJK) Accountability Bureau Wednesday arrested Patwari Ghulam Sarwar on the charge of tampering the record of the State Revenue Department.

“An already-alerted team of the AJK Accountability Bureau nabbed accused Patwari Ghulam Sarwar from the premises of a court of law as soon as his bail-before-arrest was turned down by the learned court in the case,” AJK Accountability Bureau sources told this Correspondent on Wednesday.

According to the prosecution, the arrested accused, during his posting at Mirpur City area, had tampered the land record of the State Revenue Department by re-selling the already-sold piece of state-owned land belonging to the department, the sources said. The initial investigations spoke about the misuse of powers by the accused for reselling the state-own land.



“Further investigations are in progress by the Ehtesab Bureau to net other characters involved in the corrupt and unlawful practice,” the sources added. The Patwari is presently posted in Dadayal sub division of Mirpur District.