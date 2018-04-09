Share:

LAHORE - Preparations for PIA employees referendum going to be held on Monday are in full swing at different airports of the country so as at Lahore airport.

The first phase of polling will start on Monday (April 09) at all airports.

While officials of catering department, engineering, flight service, cargo, traffic and others from group one to four will take part in general polling on 19th.

Different candidates backed by political parties have displayed banners, posters and flexes. It merits a mention that representatives of different unions backed by PML-N, PTI, PPP and Jamaat-e-Islami are taking part in the referendum.