Education employees of municipal committee have been protesting in every district for last two months on roads and in front of press clubs, demanding that their salaries and pension be made online.

It is the negligence of the relevant department that it is not paying attention to the matter. I request the Chief Minister and the Chief Secretary kindly look into the matter and resolve it very soon.

ZAMIR AHMED MEMON,

Shikarpur, March 21.