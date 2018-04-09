Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will share evidence of cross-border terrorism with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani when he visits Kabul today, diplomatic sources said on Thursday.

Senior officials at the foreign ministry told The Nation that a case had been prepared for Abbasi’s one-day visit to Afghanistan. One official said: “He (the PM) will carry all the evidence regarding the cross-border terrorism. It (the evidence) will be shared with Ashraf Ghani. We want the meeting to be result oriented.”

The official said: “We will also prove that their allegations about hideouts inside Pakistan are false. We will try to convince them to act against the militants hiding on their side of the border. President Ghani will be asked to stop cross-border terrorism.”

Foreign office spokesperson Dr Mohammed Faisal said the PM would be visiting Kabul on an invitation of President Ghani. “The PM will meet the senior leadership of Afghanistan,” he said. Faisal said that later PM Abbasi will be in China on April 8 on a three-day official visit.

Earlier, President Ghani had said that Kabul was ready for talks with Pakistan. He said that his country wanted to forget the past and start a new chapter.

Ghani has laid out several olive branches to the Taliban, promising facilities and security to those who join the peace process. He pledged that prisoners would be freed, Taliban members and their families would be provided passports and an office will be opened for the Taliban in Kabul.

Pakistan is under the US pressure to make the Kabul talks result oriented. This year, the US said it was suspending security assistance to Pakistan targeting the Coalition Support Fund. State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said the US was suspending ‘security assistance only’ to Pakistan. She clarified that Pakistan will be able to receive the suspended funding if it took ‘decisive actions’ against the Haqqani Network and the Afghan Taliban.

Pakistan claims the money it had received from the US was mainly reimbursements for supporting US-led coalition forces after they invaded Afghanistan in 2001. Islamabad also made it clear that US aid did not run Pakistan’s anti-terror campaign or play a significant economic role. Islamabad threatened to end the partnership if pressed to the limits. An aggressive Foreign Minister, Khawaja Mohammed Asif, even publically snubbed Washington saying the alliance with the US was “over.”

In February, the US had recognized Pakistan’s generosity to host millions of the Afghan refugees for decades. US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Population, Refugees and Migration Nancy Izzo Jackson appreciated Pakistan for hosting one of the largest, most-protracted refugee populations in the world for nearly forty years. During a visit to Pakistan, she encouraged Pakistan to work with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and the Afghan government on a plan that supports voluntary, sustainable, and dignified repatriation of Afghan refugees.

As the largest single-country contributor for humanitarian assistance in Pakistan and the region, since 2002 the US has provided, through UNHCR and other partners, nearly $ 2.9 billion to support Afghan refugees, returnees, affected Afghan populations, and the Pakistani communities and others who host them, the US embassy said.

Officials said Prime Minister Abbasi’s upcoming visit to Afghanistan was also aimed at placating the US. “There is no doubt that Afghan President Ashraf Ghani invited PM Abbasi to Afghanistan under the US pressure. Washington wants both of us to find a way out and defuse the tension,” said an official.

Afghan officials, along with the Trump administration, have accused Pakistan of providing a safe haven for terrorists operating in Afghanistan, a charge Islamabad denies.

Last month, US Vice President Mike Pence told Prime Minister Abbasi that Islamabad “must do more to address the continued presence of the Taliban, Haqqani network, and other terrorist groups operating in their country.”

An official statement released by the foreign ministry yesterday said Prime Minister Abbasi will undertake a daylong visit to Kabul today (April 5) on the invitation of President Ghani.

The Prime Minister's visit is taking place in the backdrop of Pakistan's support to President Ghani's offer of peace talks with the Taliban for lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan and strengthening bilateral engagement, it said.

The Prime Minister will have in-depth consultations with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive, Dr Abdullah Abdullah on matters of mutual interest, including strengthening bilateral political, economic, security and counter-terrorism cooperation, return of Afghan refugees, combating drug production and narco-trade, Afghan peace process and regional political and security situation, said a foreign ministry statement. The Prime Minister will also meet senior Afghan political leaders.

Pakistan will continue to support Afghanistan's developments efforts through capacity building in infrastructure, educational and health sectors in Afghanistan, it said.

“Pakistan also aspires to deepen people to people contacts. In this regard, the Prime Minister would discuss with the Afghan leadership ways to facilitate travel between the two countries, assist education and medical treatment of Afghan nationals in Pakistan and expand trade and transit facilitation between the two countries,” the statement said.

To promote regional economic integration, the two countries are participating in key trans-regional initiatives namely Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India gas pipeline and Central Asia - South Asia Electricity Transmission and Trade Project or CASA-1000.

The Prime Minister recently joined Afghan President in Herat to inaugurate the TAPI gas pipeline project. The two sides are also engaged in undertaking major bilateral rail-road connectivity projects.

Abbasi’s visit to Afghanistan was aimed at strengthening the positive momentum in bilateral relations and help augment joint endeavors in the pursuit of durable peace, stability and economic prosperity in the two countries, and the region, said the statement.

International relations expert Dr A Z Hilali said without engaging Pakistan, the US cannot resolve the Afghan issue. He said Pakistan and the US had agreed to continue bilateral engagements, which was a positive development.

“Together Pakistan and the US can resolve this issue. Pakistan has reiterated the stance for a politically negotiated settlement owned and led by the Afghans. There is no doubt that without taking Pakistan on board, peace and stability in Afghanistan is not possible. PM Abbasi’s visit should be helpful for peace efforts,” Hilali said.