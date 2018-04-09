Share:

SADIQABAD-A local social worker urged the police high-ups take action against the Sadiqabad City police officials who, “what he alleged”, had been patronising a drug-peddling racket in the city.

He also blamed the policemen for allegedly holding him hostage and subjecting him to severe physical torture for forbidding the drug-peddlers from the illegal activity.

Arif, resident of Awami Colony told The Nation that he had forbidden the peddlers selling drugs in the area at which they, including Mai Gamni (ringleader), Arshad, Farzand Bibi and Ashiq Ali informed the police. “I never knew that this drug-peddling gang was being patronised by the City police officials,” he said. He added that responding to the drug-peddlers’ call, cops including Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Aslam, Moharrar Zahoor Ahmed, Nasir Rehmani, constables - Shahid and Pervez - and police volunteer Malik Shafiq reached and beat him severely. He alleged that the policemen took him to City police station and put him behind bars. “They also broke my cellphone worth Rs46,000 which contained videos of the suspects selling drugs,” he alleged, adding that the police let him go after receiving Rs28,000 as bribe from the residents of Awami Colony who reached the police station for his release.

He demanded the RY Khan DPO and the Sadiqabad SDPO take notice of the policemen’s brutality and involvement in an illegal activity and punish them as per the law.

CANAL WATER BLOCKAGE

Member of RY Khan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ch Mazhar Mehmood Sattar demanded the Irrigation Department high-ups release water in local canals as the farmers and their families had been teetering on the brink of starvation on account of four-month-long canal water blockage. He regretted that the canals have dried up, adding that potable water had also gone scarce in Sadiqabad tehsil. “The water blockage has also caused a great damage to crops,” he added, urging the local makers to raise voice in the assemblies against the water blockage. He also demanded Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif order the irrigation department high-ups release water in the canals.

STRIKE FOR CHAMBERS

The Tehsil Bar Association (TBA) observed a strike against the non-allotment of a place for the chambers of lawyers at Sadiqabad Judicial Complex here.

Talking to media, TBA spokesman Malik Abdul Rauf Solangi said that a judicial complex had been constructed in Sadiqabad about six years ago at a cost of millions of rupees. “But despite the lapse of six years, no place has been allotted for the chambers of lawyers,” he regretted. He demanded the authorities concerned allot a suitable place for the chambers of lawyers at the judicial complex so that they could get a roof to work beneath.