Share:

rawalpindi-The Punjab Revenue Authority organised a seminar as a part of its Tax Day to create awareness among the traders about the importance of paying their taxes regularly at Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) on Thursday. Additional Commissioner Rawalpindi Saadia Akmal, Shafqat Rasool Sindhu and Raja Adnan Assistant commissioner, Group Leaders Suhail Altaf, SM Naseem, Senior Vice President Nasir Mirza, Vice President Khalid Farooq Qazi, former presidents, members of the executive committee, representatives from trade associations, among others attended the seminar.

Addressing the audience, PRA Additional Commissioner Saadia Akmal said that payment of taxes was the prime responsibility of the people and in this regard, an awareness campaign has been launched to motivate the people to pay their taxes properly.

She said that Punjab Revenue Authority was collecting taxes on more than 50 services after 18th amendment while the tax had been decreased on over 11 services from 16 percent to 5 percent after consulting the stakeholders.

Additional Commissioner Shafqat Rasool Sindhu said that for the first nine months of fiscal year, PRA has collected 35 hundred million rupee revenue for Rawalpindi region, and hopefully we will achieve the target of 45 hundred million.

PRA will provide maximum facility and assistance to business community with respect to tax collection and their concerns and queries will be addressed on priority basis, he added. Tax day will be observed on April 10, he informed.

President RCCI Zahid Latif Khan addressing the seminar said that traders are not against taxes, rather the harassment in the name of tax collections which should be stopped. registration of business centers and multiple audits and misuse of discretionary powers of Inland Revenue officers.

He suggested that incentives should be introduced for broadening the tax base and tax rather than squeezing the existing tax payers.

The anomalies in the income tax ordinance should be removed and overlapping of tax authorities with respect to filings and registration should be rationalized, he added.