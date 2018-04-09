Share:

rawalpindi-The district administration has re-fixed prices of essential items after consultation with traders, shopkeepers, members of the District Price Control Committee and officers of the concerned department. A meeting of District Price Control Committee was held in the chair of Deputy Commissioner Talat Mehmood Gondal here on Thursday for ensuring price and quality control of food items.

The meeting was also attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Sara Hayyat, Additional District Collector Revenue (ADCR) Mian Behzad Adil, Assistant Commissioner Cantt Amber Gilani, AC Gujar Khan Mehreen Fahim Abbasi, AC (HQs) Ashar Iqbal, AC Kahuta Ansar Hayyat, AC City Maleha Jamal, President Anjuman Tajran Malik Shahid Ghafoor Paracha, Mian Siddique, Secretary Market Committee, middlemen and officers of different departments.

According to the new price list, the retail price of rice (Eeri) will be Rs50 per kg, Daal Chana (big size) Rs110 per kg, Daal Chana (small size) Rs100 per kg, Daal Maash Rs115 per kg, Daal Maash (Karam) Rs140 per kg, Daal Mong Rs94 per kg, Daal Masoor (big size) Rs80 per kg, Daal Masoor (small) Rs100 per kg, White Chana Rs170 per kg and White Chana (small) will be available at Rs130 per kg.

Similarly, the price of Patiri Roti has been fixed at Rs7 while naan will be available at Rs8. The prices of a 20kg bag of flour and vegetable ghee remained stable as per notification issued by the government.

The prices of fruits and vegetables were also fixed. During the meeting, the representatives of Poultry and Naan Bai Welfare Associations have told the DC that they would increase the price of chicken and roti. On this, the DC asked them to submit the summary for new reasonable prices of the commodities.

DC Talat Mehmood Gondal said the basic purpose of holding this meeting was to provide maximum relief to consumers by re-fixing prices of daily use items. He directed the authorities concerned to visit markets and shopping Malls and ask shopkeepers to display the new price lists at visible places. He warned the shopkeepers and traders to avoid price hike and profiting or else strict action would be taken against them.