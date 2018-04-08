Share:

SIALKOT-A large number of journalists joined the protest demonstration against the brutal killing of a Sambrial-based journalist Zeeshan Ashraf Butt and police’s failure to arrest the influential accused.

The journalists’ protest entered ninth day. There was no development in Sambrial based slain journalist’s murder case, as the police remained unable to arrest the politically influential accused.

The journalists gathered at Sialkot Press Club, and expressed their unity and complete solidarity with the grieved family.

The protesting journalists also marched on main inter-city roads in Sialkot. They wore black arm bandages and were carrying banners and placards and chanting anti-government and anti-police slogans. The protesting journalists also unanimously passed several condemnation resolutions, demanding early arrest of the accused.

The speakers strongly criticized the Sialkot police for its failure in arresting the nominated influential accused despite the passage of nine days. They announced daily protest at Sialkot city till the arrest of the accused.

On March 27, 2018, Imran Aslam Cheema, PML-N backed chairman of Union Council Begowala, had shot dead the Sambrial-based correspondent of Daily Nawa-i-Waqt after a minor dispute.

Meanwhile, police officials said that three teams led by senior police officials were raiding various places to ensure early arrest of the accused.