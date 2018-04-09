Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH-Awam League chief Riaz Fatyana has said his party will make seat adjustment in the forthcoming general elections.

He lauded his son, who is independent Punjab Assembly member from Faisalabad PP 58 Ahsan Hasan Fatyana, for meeting with PTI Chief Imran Khan at Islamabad and joining the party.

He said he never dictated his son regarding taking decisions about his political career.

Talking on telephone from Lahore with reporters, Riaz Fatyana claimed that he always advised him to never join PML-N and that was the reason he played a key role in Punjab Assembly against dictatorial rule of PML-N during his tenure as head of the independent parliamentary group.

He added that Ahsan Fatyana had voted for PTI Senator Chaudhry Sarwar along with three other independent MPAs.

He said after joining PTI, he will decide whether to get PTI ticket for National Assembly or Punjab Assembly in Faisalabad district from where he is now an MPA.

To a question about proposed merger of his party with PTI, he said there was proposal that seat-adjustment would be made between Awam League and PTI especially his National Assembly and his wife Ashfa Fatyana’s Punjab Assembly constituencies. He said the alliance in Kamalia will ensure defeat of PML-N candidates in upcoming 2018 general elections.