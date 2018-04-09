Share:

JACOBABAD - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers took out a rally from Pathan House Jacobabad which marched through various routes culminated at DC Chowk Jacobabad on Thursday.

The protesters burnt the flags of America, India and Israel to record their protest on attacking on a seminary in Qandoz, Afghanistan.

Speaking on the occasion, PTI District Information Secretary Raaz Khan Pathan said that attack on innocent students of seminary is regrettable act and condemnable act and America proves to have become an enemy of Muslims and humanity as well.

He said Indian Army has been killing innocent Kashmiris for a long as well as Philistines are also being killed Israeli Army despite world is silence over atrocities’ of America, Israel and India.

He lamented over the silence of Muslim rulers and demanded the United Nations and other world organisations to take notice of the killing of innocent children, Kashmiris and Philistines’ for larger interests of the human rights.

The number of activists of the party was chanting slogans against America, Israel and India on the occasion.