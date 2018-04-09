Share:

SADIQABAD-The government should consider the demands of the field assistants of Agriculture Department to ensure an immediate end to their woes.

This was stated by the office-bearers of Punjab Teachers Union (PTU) during a visit to the strike camp of agriculture field assistants here the other day.

The PTU office-bearers came to the strike camp in the form of a delegation, met the field assistants, protesting for their demands, and assured them of their full support.

On the occasion, PTU district president Khalid Ch, tehsil president Zahid Ch and general secretary Jafar Gillani said that all the government employees should have launched collective efforts for the acceptance of their demands. “We should be united and support each other to fasten the pace of our demands’ acceptance,” they pointed out.

Earlier, the PTU office-bearers were accorded a warm welcome by Field Assistants Union president Ghulam Bari and general secretary Asghar Ali. Qamaruz Zaman, general secretary of Pakistan Trade Union Defence Campaign was present on the occasion.

PREPARATION

A local Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) lawmaker said that the party had started preparations for the next general election.

During a meeting with the party office-bearers at Ghalla Mandi, MPA Makhdoom Murtaza Mehmood said that the honest and competent candidates would be fielded to contest elections. “The PPP would sweep the next polls in South Punjab with public assistance,” he claimed, adding that the PPP believed in public service. He lambasted the rulers for disappointing the masses with their hollow claims and unfulfilled promises. He said that the people still remembered the PPP’s poor-friendly reign. “No political party will be able to beat the PPP in the upcoming polls,” he further claimed, advising the party office-bearers and workers to start a mass contact campaign.

Local PPP leaders including Sardar Habibur Rehman Gopang, Mian Khalid Bin Saeed, Faiz Khan, Siraj Khan, Azizur Rehman attended the meeting.

POSTPONED

A conference titled “Tajdar-e-Khatme Nubuwwat” being held under the auspices of Tehreek Labbaik Ya Rasoolallah (TLYR) has been postponed due to the party’s ongoing sit-in at Data Darbar, Lahore. TLYR central leader Allama Khadim Rizvi was scheduled to address the conference as a chief guest.

During a press conference at Sadiqabad Press Club, Jamaat Ahle Sunnat amir Qari Nazim Hussain Saeedi, chief organiser Haji Afzal Maqbool, Qari Ghulam Fareed Owaisi and others said that the Khatme Nubuwwat conference had been delayed not cancelled.

It will be held soon after consultation with Khadim Hussain Rizvi. They said that the rulers have had an agreement with the TLYR leadership to end Faizabad sit-in which they did not comply.

Protest against Kashmir mayhem

KASUR: The Jammu and Kashmir Movement (JKM) staged a protest on Tehsil Road against the killing of 17 civilians in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK).

A large number of people belonging to all walks of life including lawyers, mediamen, traders and members of the civil society participated in the protest.

Speakers on the occasion vehemently condemned the Indian atrocities against innocent people of the held valley. They urged the international community to take notice of the human rights violations in the IHK and stop India from oppressing Kashmiris.

Meanwhile, clerks of different state departments gathered outside the office of Kasur deputy commissioner and protested for acceptance of their demands.–Staff Reporter

The protest was organised under the auspices of All Pakistan Clerks Association (Apca). Apca district president Mehr Yaseen led the protest. They shouted slogans and demanded up-gradation of their service structure. They also threatened to stage a sit-in on April 18 if their demands were not met.