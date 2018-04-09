Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that development projects carried out by his government in Punjab are a good example for other provinces to emulate.

The PML-N government has been true to its commitment of public service, the chief minister said while talking to parliamentarians who called on him here on Thursday. He said that development projects are proof of PML-N government’s performance in the province. He said that steps have been taken in the health, education, agriculture and infrastructure sectors to the benefit of the masses. He said that implementation of development projects in a timely manner had been a hallmark of the PML-N government in Punjab. He said all this had taken Punjab far ahead of other provinces and made this province a role model of development, progress and prosperity.

The chief minister said the government had dedicatedly served the masses and a lot of improvement had been brought in health, education and other social sectors. He said the PML-N government stood victorious in the public court after five years and “we shall proudly go to people in the next elections”. He said that a lot of precious time of the nation had been wasted by liars and those who took U-turns. These elements will reap what they have sown, he added. The politics of baseless allegations is poisonous for the nation and a nation’s goal was lost because of the blame game. Those who speak lies should know the facts, he maintained.

Shehbaz said that provision of quality healthcare services to people has been ensured and added that latest medical machinery and important equipment has been installed at hospitals for provision of latest healthcare facilities to the masses.

Similarly, he said, special attention is being paid to provision of latest transport facilities to commuters.

The chief minister said that hundreds of thousands of passengers are benefiting from the metro bus service in Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi-Islamabad. “I am fully committed to serving people and shall not leave the mission of public service in the lurch. “If Allah Almighty gives an opportunity, the journey of public welfare and prosperity will be taken forward with renewed zeal after victory in the 2018 elections,” he concluded.