LAHORE - Punjab Governor, Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana Thursday showed his utmost concern over the continued silence of international powers on the human rights violations by the Indian army in the Occupied Kashmir.

In a meeting with first woman Lord Mayor of a UK city, Slough, Syeda Ishrat Shah, the governor observed that Indian brutalities against unarmed Kashmiris were condemnable.

“World powers as well as international agencies, especially the United Nations, should take immediate notice of Indian atrocities in the Occupied Kashmir”, he said.

Rajwana told the visiting lady Lord Mayor that all the political parties in Pakistan were on one page and raising a strong voice for the rights and freedom of Kashmiri people. “Kashmiris have rendered tremendous sacrifices for the freedom of Occupied Kashmir and Pakistan government continues to extend its political, moral and diplomatic support to them”, he maintained, adding that freedom movement of Kashmir could not be suppressed in any way. He said that the credit of highlighting the core issue of Kashmir throughout the world went to the incumbent government.

Governor informed Slough’s Lord Mayor that his party’s government had done record development work in Azad Kashmir having no resemblance in the past. She was also told that Punjab government had taken revolutionary steps for women empowerment, also including allocation of 15 percent job quota for them in public sector departments.

“Besides, a regulatory authority has also been set up. Around 0.5 million needy women have been given soft loans for small scale businesses under self-employment scheme. A child protection bureau has also been established for displaced children”, he added.

Speaking on this occasion, Syeda Ishrat Shah said that it was a great honor for her as she was being called by the people as a daughter of Kashmir and Pakistan. Ishrat said she was the first Muslim woman who had been elected as Lord Mayor of Slough. She also expressed her desire to work for women and children’s rights in Pakistan. Governor Punjab assured her complete cooperation for this purpose.