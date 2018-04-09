Share:

NOOR PUR THAL -MNA Malik Shakir Bashir and MPA Malik Waris Kallu inaugurated the newly built office of Rescue 1122 in Noor Pur Thal.

Addressing the public gathering on the occasion, they said that Rescue 1122 was not merely an emergency service but a mission which had spread all over the Punjab. They also appreciated for the safer Punjab and congratulated all implementers working at a grassroots level. They further said that if the PML-N comes to power in the next general elections, more mega projects would be started in Tehsil Noorpur Thal. PML-N Youth Wing Punjab vice president Malik Khalid Awan and social worker Malik Zil also addressed the meeting.

Meanwhile, an educationist said that education is indispensable for the progress and development of a society and the fundamental right of every child.

The event was also attended by Chairman Municipal Committee Noorpur Thal Rao Muhammad Alam, Vice Chairman Mehr Haji Allah Bakhsh, Prof Sheikh Abdul latif and Tehsil Bar Association Noorpur Thal General Secretary Malik Abdur Rasool Awan. Prizes distributed: The annual prize distribution ceremony of Government Primary School Dera Allah Dad was held here the other day.

Assistant Education Officer Jaura Kalan West Malik Sarfraz Ahmad Awan was the chief guest. Headmaster Rana Waqas presided over the event while Haji Ahmad Gahi and Ali Hassan Mughal conducted the proceedings. AEO Malik Sarfraz Ahmad Awan distributed prizes to the position holders.

Earlier, the headmaster, in his welcome address, briefly touched the academic achievements of the school. He also thanked the AEO for participating in the ceremony.