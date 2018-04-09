Share:

rawalpindi-Regional Police Officer Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja has issued transfer and posting orders of 23 newly-promoted police officers, a police spokesman informed on Thursday.

According to him, RPO Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja issued transfer and posting orders of some 23 newly-promoted police officers in different parts of the region. He said that 10 ASIs have been transferred and posted at Punjab Constabulary Farooqabad by the RPO. Similarly, the RPO transferred and posted 13 other ASIs to District Attock. He said that the RPO instructed all the police officers to report their new place of job immediately.