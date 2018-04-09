Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH-Former Punjab governor and PTI Senator Chaudhry Sarwar has said that it was great honour for him that he was elected to the parliaments of the UK and Pakistan.

Addressing the annual prize distribution of Foundation School at Pirmahal, he claimed that his non-profit organisations were doing a lot for the promotion of education and health system in Pakistan. He said two big hospitals were being run at Chichawatni and Rajana. He said his wife was supervising 115 embroidery schools in Pakistan to provide skills for the poor women. Some prominent Pakistanis residing in UK were also present on the occasion.