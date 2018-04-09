Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif yesterday called on former premier and PML-N Qauid Nawaz Sharif at Jati Urma and discussed with him the current political situation, upcoming elections and his recent meeting with former interior minister Ch Nisar Ali Khan.

The chief minister reached Jati Umra without protocol. Sources say Shehbaz also discussed his meeting with the army chief in the context of Pakistan’s achievements in countering terrorism and border situation. Both the leaders shared views on the election strategy in addition to the NAB references against Nawaz Sharif and his other family members as well as the health state of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz who is under treatment for her cancer disease in London.

They say Shehbaz Sharif informed the party Quaid about his recent meeting with Ch Nisar Ali Khan who is angry with the party leadership over the line of action adopted against the institutions after the July 28 disqualification verdict of the Supreme Court against Nawaz Sharif. Ch Nisar had expressed reservations over toeing a harsh line against the institutions, but his call failed to gain due attention and respect by the young leadership in the party.

The last meeting of Ch Nisar with the chief minister held on Monday is being taken as a big stride to hear and address grievances of the former as the party leadership wants him to stay in the PML-N. The chief minister during the meeting with Ch Nisar assured him of taking up his reservations with the party Qauid.