Islamabad - The State Life Insurance Corporation has 1445 pending cases and well-renowned law firms have been taken on a panel to pursue these cases, the National Assembly Standing Committee on Commerce and Textile was told on Thursday.

While briefing the committee about the performance on their legal affairs, the committee chairman said that NAB has been reported the embezzlement case of Rs.106 million, in October 2015, and the main accused was dismissed from service and Rs.37 million have been recovered from him, said a handout issued by the National Assembly Secretariat.

During the meeting it was clarified that State Life Insurance Corporation is registered with Securities Exchange Commission of Pakistan, contrary to the Postal Life Insurance.

The committee desired that a meeting of Postal Division, Commerce Division and Finance Division should be held at the earliest to ensure level playing field for both SLIC and Postal Life Insurance. As regards hiring policy of SLIC, the committee was shown a newspaper advertisement, containing a large number of vacancies, wherein considerable seats were allocated against the underdeveloped area's quota. The committee expressed satisfaction over the proper representation of the marginalized areas in jobs of the corporation.

While discussing the matters of Pakistan Textile City, it was apprised that the chairman was abroad and its CEO has resigned recently. The Chairman, Port Qasim Authority and a representative of National Bank of Pakistan and other stakeholders, were present. In the absence of the appropriate authority, the agenda item was deferred.

Trading Corporation of Pakistan took the position that the sub-regional office was established in 1974, however, closed in 1980 in view of its depleting operational activities. Its revival will be counterproductive. Agreeing with their solid reasoning, the committee recommended opening Commodity Procurement Centers on a requirement basis.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Seema Mohiuddin Jameeli, Mian Muhammad Rasheed, Tahira Aurangzeb, Sajida Begum, Sanjay Perwani and other senior officials.