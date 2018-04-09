Share:

Alonso wants F1 blueprint to deliver

MANAMA - Fernando Alonso led calls for "closer" racing to be at the heart of Formula One's blueprint for the future on Thursday. "I think it could be a closer battle, that will be always welcome, but it has been always like that in Formula One," said the Spaniard with new owners Liberty Media due to unveil their master plan Friday ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix. Speaking to a news briefing, the two-time world champion said it was sad that he could, on a Thursday, forecast the grid that would emerge from qualifying on Saturday. "I remember watching the TV in the very old days. "I saw a race on television last week from a race from 1990 or 1989 and apart from the first four cars everyone was lapped -- and we remember that time like it was a golden era with big names.”–AFP

Timeless Tom wins Masters Par-3 crown

AUGUSTA - Eight-time major champion Tom Watson became the oldest Masters Par-3 Contest winner at age 68, capturing the casual competition on Wednesday at Augusta National on the eve of the 82nd Masters. Watson, who also turned time back in the 2009 British Open at age 59 before settling for second at Turnberry to Stewart Cink, fired a 6-under par 21 on Augusta National's special Par-3 layout. "After I birdied the first four holes I said it would be all right to win the par-3," Watson said. "Since I'm not playing in the tournament I said let's go for it this year." No Par-3 Contest winner has ever taken the Masters in the same year, but the "curse" won't be a factor this year since Watson has retired from playing in the Masters. England's Tommy Fleetwood and Belgian Thomas Pieters shared second on 22.–AFP

UEFA to probe Man City bus attack

LAUSANNE - UEFA on Thursday opened disciplinary proceedings into the attack on Manchester City's team bus before their Champions League quarter-final against Liverpool. Missiles were thrown at the bus as it arrived for Wednesday's first leg at Anfield, which Liverpool won 3-0. UEFA said it would investigate the setting off of fireworks, the throwing of objects, acts of damage and crowd disturbances. "The charges of acts of damage and crowd disturbances relate to incidents involving the Manchester City FC team bus," UEFA said in a statement. This case will be dealt with by the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body on May 31, it added.–AFP

Salman Iqbal appointed AAA director

LAHORE - Punjab Athletics Association (PAA) secretary Salman Iqbal Butt has been appointed Asian Athletics Association (AAA) director. "His appointment has been made possible due to personal efforts and interest of President AFP Maj Gen (R) M Akram Sahi. It is a matter of pride that Asian body has acknowledged the services of Salman in the field of athletics," said AFP spokesman Thursday. He will be responsible for projects for trainers and coaches in Asia. This shows the confidence and good relations of all member federations of AAA with AFP. Meanwhile, Salman has thanked the AFP president and assured that he will make his the best efforts to perform the entrusted responsibilities up to his capabilities and to the entire satisfaction of AFP, AAA and IAAF.–Staff Reporter

Finals of SICAS Tennis Championship today

LAHORE – The finals of SICAS Inter School/Collegiate Tennis Championship 2018 will be played today (Friday) here at the PLTA tennis courts. In U-18 boys first semifinal, Bilal Asim beat Hassan Ali 7-5 while Hamaza Jawad routed M Huzaifa 6-2 in the second. In girls U-18 first semifinal, Nida Akram thrashed Mahnoor 6-1 while Zahra Suleman outpaced Malika Malik 6-1 in the second. In U-14 boys semis, Bilal Asim beat M Harris Wahla 6-3. In U-14 girls’ first semifinal, Zahra Suleman crushed Haleema Sajjad 6-0 while Aqsa Akram beat Atifila Arif 6-4. In boys/girls U-12 semis, Shaheel Tahir beat Hamaza Ali Rizwan 6-1. In boys/girls U-10 first semifinal, Ahtesham Humyun beat Abdullah Sajjad 6-0 while in the second, Hamaza Ali Rizwan beat Asad 6-4. Shehryar Salamat will grace the occasion as chief guest.–Staff Reporter