Stile announces Rs1.25b investment

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): With a commitment to the country provide highest quality locally produced tiles and to cater to increasing demand, Shabbir Tiles has announced to invest Rs 1.25 billion in research and production plant," said Masood Jaffery, CEO Stile at the opening ceremony of Lahore emporium. With a commitment to educate the citizens of Lahore and enable them to make informed decisions about tiles selection, Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics (Stile) has expanded its network with opening of Stile emporium in Lahore which is 4th emporium of Stile in the country while it plans to open more emporiums by the end of this year in different cities. Our Signature collection is durable and scratch resistant, and an ideal fit for Pakistani market with rough and harder surface than ordinary porcelain matt surface that are more resistant to slip in wet and dry conditions than any other tile.

Philip Morris shifts entire capacity of cigarette factory to smoke-free products

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) announced that the factory of its Greek affiliate (Papastratos) in Aspropyrgos, has ceased cigarette production and is now exclusively producing Heets, the tobacco units used with IQOS, the company's most advanced smoke-free product. This first full conversion of a cigarette factory is a landmark step in our vision of a smoke-free future where people who smoke switch from the most harmful form of nicotine consumption - cigarettes - to scientifically substantiated smoke-free alternatives. The € 300 million investment included the construction of three new buildings and the replacement of cigarette production lines with high-tech facilities capable of producing 10,000 smoke-free tobacco units per minute. The conversion of the factory started in August 2017. The facility is expected to be fully operational by the end of 2018 and will create 400 new jobs.

André Calantzopoulos, PMI's Chief Executive Officer said: "We will continue to convert existing sites and invest in new facilities to answer global adult smoker demand for better alternatives to cigarettes.

Internet, mobile banking grows

ISLAMABAD (App): A remarkable growth in internet and mobile banking has been witnessed as banking services through advanced and convenient channels are on the rise. Electronic banking transactions posted a double-digit growth in value during the second quarter of the current fiscal year of 2017-18 as development of digital payment platforms is attracting users towards cashless payments, the central bank said on Thursday. State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said e-banking channels, including real-time online, mobile phone, internet and call centre banking, automated teller and point of sale (POS) machines and e-commerce sites processed 186.7 million transactions worth Rs11.7 trillion, up 8.67 percent in volume and 28 percent in value in the October-December period. “Cashless/digital payments have seen a rise in the country due to the development of digital payment platform and introduction of PSO/PSPs (payment service providers) across various market segments,” SBP said in a quarterly payment systems review.

Transactions of Pakistan Real Time Interbank Settlement Mechanism (Prism), which is the second major source of digital payments in Pakistan, grew 19.1 percent in volume to 0.42 million and 6.3 percent in value to Rs93.6 trillion in the three-month period as compared to the corresponding period a year earlier. According to SBP, a total of 2.3 million Internet Banking users were registered by the end of June 2017 with 25 banks offering a variety of financial services through Internet Banking (IB) like Intrabank & Interbank Fund transfer, scheduled fund transfers, utility bills payments, mobile air-time top up, intra-bank credit card payments, school fee payments.

In the last outgoing financial year 2016-17, Internet Banking processed 25.2 million transactions worth Rs968.7 billion during FY17 showing YoY growth of 32.5 % and 10% in volume and value of transactions, respectively.

Utility Bills Payments contributed 9.0 million (35.9%) in volume and Rs18.6 billion (1.9%) in value of transactions while the remaining shares consist of other miscellaneous payments including school/university fee submissions, mutual fund payments, credit card payments.

The share of Intra Bank Fund transfer transactions is 6.6 million (26.1%) and Rs258.2 billion (26.7%) in volume and value of transactions, respectively, whereas the share of Inter Bank Funds transfers transactions in volume and value of transactions is 7.5 million (29.7%) and Rs. 310.1 billion (32%) respectively. Internet Banking also facilitated 88.2 million non-financial transactions which include pay order, cheques books, bank account statements and debit cards.

New water reservoirs must for economic growth: FPCCI

ISLAMABAD (Online): President FPCCI Ghazanfar Bilour has said that Pakistan is at third place among the countries facing rising water shortage, which should be a cause of concern for policy-makers. In a statement issued on Thursday, he said that the govt should focus on construction of water reservoirs in the country on war footing basis to ensure sustainable economic growth. He said being an agriculture economy, Pakistan is heavily dependent on water resources. Bilour said that according to a WAPDA’s report, due to lack of water reservoirs, Pakistan was wasting water worth Rs25b every year. Pakistani rivers were receiving average annual inflow of 145m acre feet of water out of which only 14m acre feet was preserved while the rest was going waste. He said in 1951, per capita water availability in Pakistan was 5260 cubic meter that had come down to 940 cubic meter in 2015. He said if no urgent measures were taken for water reservoirs, per capita water availability would further reduce to 860 cubic meter by 2025 in Pakistan.

FPCCI chief said that during the last 70 years, only two major dams were built in Pakistan that showed that our successive governments paid no attention to build dams in the country.

He said China has built over 87000 dams while India has built around 3200 dams, but Pakistan has built only 150 dams of 15-meter height which were insufficient to store water of required quantity.