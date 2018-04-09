Share:



Atletico Madrid's Argentinian forward Angel Correa (L) vies with Sporting's Portuguese midfielder Fabio Coentrao during the UEFA Europa League quarter-final first leg football match between Club Atletico de Madrid and Sporting CP at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid



Sporting's Costa Rican forward Bryan Ruiz (L) vies with Atletico Madrid's French forward Antoine Griezmann during the UEFA Europa League quarter-final first leg football match between Club Atletico de Madrid and Sporting CP at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid



Atletico Madrid's Spanish defender Juanfran (R) kicks the ball in front of Sporting's Costa Rican forward Bryan Ruiz during the UEFA Europa League quarter-final first leg football match between Club Atletico de Madrid and Sporting CP at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid



Atletico Madrid's French forward Antoine Griezmann (L) vies with Sporting's Portuguese forward Gelson Martins during the UEFA Europa League quarter-final first leg football match between Club Atletico de Madrid and Sporting CP at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid