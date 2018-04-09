Share:

WASHINGTON - An American F-16 fighter jet crashed on Wednesday near Las Vegas, the third US military aircraft crash in two days.

“An Air Force F-16 assigned to Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, crashed at approximately 10:30 am during routine training on the Nevada Test and Training Range,” the Air Force said in a statement. “The condition of the pilot is not known at this time,” it said. The crash followed two others the day before. In California, a Marine Corps CH-53E helicopter crashed with four crew aboard. “The status of all four is presumed dead pending positive identification,” the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing said.

And in Djibouti, a Marine AV-8B Harrier jet crashed after the pilot ejected during takeoff. “Doctors said the pilot was in stable condition,” US Naval Forces Central Command said. US Defense Department chief James Mattis secured a record budget last month for the Pentagon, which will allow investments that have been on hold for several years, including in the Navy.

, which is overstretched in foreign theaters, and the Air Force, which suffers rapid pilot turnover due to more lucrative private sector options.