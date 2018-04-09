Share:

KARACHI:- Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi allegedly boasted that he wouldn’t play in the Indian Premier League even if invited to play for any of its eight teams. In a Tweet, Sadiq of Pakpassion.net quoted Afridi as saying that he has been enjoying his time at the PSL and the league would overtake IPL in the future. “Even if they call me, I won’t go to the IPL. My PSL is the biggest and there will be a time that it leaves the IPL behind. I am enjoying the PSL, I don’t have any need for the IPL. I’m not interested in it and never was,” Afridi was quoted as saying.–Agencies