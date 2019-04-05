Share:

ISLAMABAD-A colourful family culture festival titled “Colours of Islamabad” is all set to attract the fun lovers here on Saturday at Arts and Crafts Village with family fun activities and recreational opportunities.

The festival features cultural information, shopping opportunity, cuisines, music and family fun activities for the residents of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Artistically designed cultural pavilions will display art, crafts, handmade, cultural products, clothing, fashion, beauty accessories, food stalls and other activities to provide recreational opportunities to the visitors.

The festival focuses on celebrating Pakistan’s culture, heritage, lifestyle, musical traditions and handcrafted products to promote and preserve the dying arts, crafts and traditions for the young generation as well as engage youngsters in healthy activities, said the organisers.

This festival is an opportunity for culture lovers and youth as its objective is “learning and fun for all”.

It has learning sessions, craft making sessions, debates, storytelling, fun competitions, youth art competitions, art exhibition, violin and guitar sessions for youth and infotainment that focus on the rich diversity of cultural heritage of the country.

Besides offering various cultural glimpses at the stalls of cultural displays, the event will teach the youngsters about various art forms in training sessions on art and craft making.

They will also be given opportunity to display their creative work and skills at the exhibition.