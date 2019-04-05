Share:

ISLAMABAD- Capital police arrested 12 outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered stolen bikes, narcotics and valuables from their possession, a police spokesman informed The Nation on Friday.

He further said that police have accelerated efforts against the anti-social elements and special patrolling and vigilance is being ensured in the city. Owing to these efforts, the police teams arrested 12 outlaws from various parts of the city and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

He further said that Kohsar police arrested Azeem and recovered 120 gram heroin from him while stolen valuables were recovered from Arsalan. Khanna police arrested Qasim and recovered stolen bike from him while Lohi Bher police arrested Irshan Khan and Abdul Ghani for having stolen items.

Aabpara police arrested Arshad and recovered 107 gram hashish from him. Bani Gala police arrested Irfan, Sami, Abbas, Jan Khan, Asif Javed and Zameer Khan over illegal construction in the area. Industrial Area police recovered a stolen bike from Usman while Sihala police arrested Said Khan for having 213 gram hashish. Two other accused Munwar and Azaan Abbassi were held for having three liquor bottles and 250 gram heroin. Lohibher police arrested Asif and recovered 20 littres liquor from him. Aabpara police arrested Kamran and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Nilor police arrested Zafran and recovered one 30 bore pistol along with ammunition from him while CIA police arrested Zohaib Akram for having 258 gram hashish.

Cases have been registered against the arrested persons and further Investigation is underway.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed has directed all Station House Officers for effective crackdown against the elements involved in drug peddling activities.