RAMALLAH, Palestine (AA) At least 6,000 Palestinian children have been detained by the Israeli authorities since 2015, the Palestinian Prisoners’ Association said Friday. In a press release issued to mark Palestinian Children’s Day, which falls on April 5 of each year, the NGO said that 98% of the children detained had been subjected to psychological and/or physical abuse while in Israeli custody. According to the prisoners’ association, dozens of minors were detained by Israeli authorities after having first been shot and injured by Israeli troops. The NGO went on to note that some 250 children under 18 years old continue to languish inside Israeli prisons. According to the Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority’s Committee for Prisoners’ Affairs, the total number of Palestinians currently imprisoned by Israel stands at 5,700, including 48 women and 250 children.