LAHORE-Spring is the season of hope! It brings change and transformation; from cold to warmth, darkness to light and grey to bursts of colour. It gives us a message that life on this earth renews again and again. We don’t remain in any one season or cycle in life indefinitely. The tensions will be over like the seasons change. There will be new beginnings in our lives. Brighter days are ahead. So we don’t need to lose hope.

Every year, PHA & HSP organise a Spring Flowers Show at Jillani Park in Lahore. They provide a platform for the growers to showcase their talent. This year a large number of organisations, institutions, houses, hotels, nurseries, and growers participated in this competition. There were a number of stalls of different nurseries in addition to food stalls.

In addition to more than 100 types of beautiful flowers, one cannot ignore the overall landscape design, imaginative passages and spectacular entrance of this Spring Flowers Show 2019 aesthetically designed by Shaista Khawar. The designer exhibited the true spirit of spring by adding a lot of bright coloured huge flowers and artistic butterflies to the show. The general public highly appreciated this creative depiction of spring. No doubt this artwork enhanced the beauty of this show. There was a record-breaking number of visitors to the show this year.