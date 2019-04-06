Share:

ISLAMABAD - Castigating India’s attempts to use the Pulwama attack as a pretext to escalate tension, President Dr. Arif Alvi on Friday warned New Delhi of a befitting response by the armed forces of Pakistan.

While addressing the Army officers undergoing training at the Quetta Command and Staff College here on Friday, the President said that Pakistan will not tolerate any violation of its territorial integrity and reserves the right to self-defence.

He underlined that Pakistan is a peaceful and sovereign country, desirous of having good relations with all its neighbours including India.

President Alvi lauded the role and sacrifices of armed forces, law enforcement agencies and civil administration in addressing the challenges of lawlessness and terrorism.

He stated that despite facing many challenges Pakistan is now heading in the right direction adding that the country is now more stable and strong than before and many opportunities are knocking at its door.

The President said China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has the potential to change the fate of the region for better. He further said that Balochistan will gain specifically from CPEC project and immense opportunities of employment will be created for its youth.

The President commended the role of Command & Staff College, Quetta, in imparting quality and strategic training to officers of Pak Army and those from the allied countries.

He hoped that the training received at this premier military institution will prove to be an asset for the trainee officers with the help of which they will be able to utilize their abilities and full potential in the service of the motherland.