We all know how important technology is when it comes to agriculture. As an agro-based economy, it is quite unfortunate that Pakistan has still not been able to reap the benefits out of its very agricultural lands.

The fact of the matter is that the state of Pakistan has turned a blind eye towards the farmers of Balochistan. Baloch farmers deserve the same level of technical expertise as the rest of Pakistan. Here in Balochistan, farmers are still using conventional methods. They lack the latest agricultural machinery, technical expertise, enabling environment along with numerous other factors. This, in turn, yields low productivity. Vast agriculture lands are a mere waste without state support.

I request the prime minister of Pakistan to look into the reckoning situation of Balochistan and the agriculture industry situated there in particular.

ALIJAN DILWASH,

Balochistan, March 12.