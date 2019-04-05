Share:

ATTOCK-Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman Syed Yawar Hussain Bokhari Friday said the government was committed to bringing about a change.

The main focus of the government is improved and updated facilities of health and education, he said while addressing the PTI workers convention in Hazro on Friday.

“Party workers are a great asset of PTI and their suggestions will be considered.” Bokhari said, adding that departments would be made accountable to ensure better public service.

“Welfare of government staff especially retired officials is a priority of Punjab government,” he added.

He said that he had been briefed by all the departments heads about their performance and all had been directed to improve their performance, streamline and computerize their record to ensure transparency and merit at every step.

Bokhari said the issue of delay in pension release had been taken up with the concerned officers and ordered to avoid unnecessary delay.

He said pending work of the PAC would be cleared on priority, changes would be made to improve its performance, audit of all departments would be done and transparency to be ensured in award of contracts.

He said, new jobs were being created, specially 700 vacant posts in accounts and audit departments would be filled on priority.

Chairman PAC said Mother and Child Care Hospital having capacity of 200 beds and a Nursing School would be established in Attock while DHQ Hospital Attock would be given extension of 125 beds.

He said all Basic Health Units and Rural Health Centers were being upgraded to ensure better health facilities to the people of Attock district.

He also listened to the problems of the Party workers and ensured to redress. He criticized previous government for its wrong policies and keeping people in dark about the actual position

of the country. He again assured that party activists would never be ignored. PTI Tehsil President aji Ashfaq Khan and other local leaders also addressed the convention.

Saplings planted

Punjab Minister for Forests, Wildlife and Fisheries Muhammad Sabtain Khan, Parliamentary Secretary on Climate Change Rukhsana Naveed and Parks and Horticulture chairman Syed Yasir Gillani with a team of University of Central Punjab (UCP) planted different saplings at F-Block, Ladies Park (Sabzazar) here on Friday.

The saplings were planted in connection with the ongoing tree plantation campaign.

Muhammad Sabtain also lauded the efforts of PHA while Syed Yasir Gillani also gave shield to the minister on the occasion.

Subsidy on fertilisers

The Punjab government is providing subsidy on phosphate (DAP) fertilizer, Nitrophos, Nitrogen-phosphorus-potassium (NPK) and Sulphate of potash (SOP) fertilizer to facilitate farmers.

A spokesman for the Punjab Agriculture department said on Friday that the subsidy would help in reducing production expenses of crops besides increasing per acre yield.

He said subsidy of Rs 200 to Rs 500 was being given on each bag of Nitrophos. This subsidy was available in the form of voucher in the bag of fertilizer.

Farmers should by DAP and NP fertilizer bags of FFC, Engro Fertilizers, Pak Arab Fertilizers, Premium Petroleum, Jaffer Agro Services, Chawala International, Reliance, Sun Crop Pesticides, Fatima Fertlizers, Neelum Seeds, United Engro Chemical Companies, he added.

He said after scratching voucher, the number should be send on 8070 while unregistered farmers should contact agriculture helpline 0800-15000, 0800-29000 to get information about the subsidy.

He said Rs 5.2 million farmer families would benefit from the subsidy.