Share:

LAHORE-The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed two factories preparing fake soft drinks and pickles during separate actions here on Friday. Headed by its Director General (DG), the PFA team on a tip-off raided factory preparing fake soft drinks in Harbanspura area of Lahore. During operation, 2000 fake soft drinks bottles, 1200 empty bottles, five gas cylinders, two filling machines, pressure pumps and motors were seized. One person was arrested on the occasion and the factory was sealed. Meanwhile, the PFA raided a pickle factory producing substandard pickle from rotten fruits near Ferozwala. The factory was sealed and substandard pickle was confiscated which was disposed of later on. Separate cases against owners and employees of both the factories were registered at concerned police stations and investigation was kicked off.