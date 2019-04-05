Share:

RAWALPINDI-Deputy Commissioner Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Friday directed the assistant commissioners of all tehsils of Rawalpindi to follow up polio refusal cases and prepare a separate list of refusal and unattended cases.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-polio arrangements, the DC directed health department to devise optimal micro plan for anti-polio campaign to be started from April 22.

Ali said as environmental samples for polio virus tested positive consecutively in the area of Dhoke Dalal, so there was need to revise anti-polio plan on scientific basis.

The DC directed the officials to give special attention to those areas which have been marked by the World Health Organization(WHO) as low performing. He said Polio is a National issue and it is responsibility of all to play an effective role to make the country Polio free.

On the occasion Health official briefed the meeting that during the last polio campaign that concluded in three tehsils of the district including Tehsil Rawalpindi, Gujarkhan, Taxila, Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation and Rawalpindi cantonment areas 117,218 children were unattended out of the set target to administer drops to 725,065 children while 3102 children’s parent refused to vaccinate polio drops to their children, he informed.

He further said after convincing their parents the number of refusal cases decreases to 685 while unattended were 9172.