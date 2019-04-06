Share:

Election Commission of Pakistan has asked people to get their votes registered on temporary or permanent address mentioned on their computerized national identity cards by May 31.

According to the Election Commission, the date for registration or transfer of votes has been extended in view of local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The commission said people can register or transfer their votes by submitting Form No 21 with the offices of District Election Commissioners, Registration Officers and Assistant Registration Officers.

Information regarding registration of votes can also be obtained by sending CNIC number to election commission's SMS service 8300.