LAHORE -Dr Asma Nosherwan Neonataologist, faculty of University of Saskatchewan Canada, Friday met with Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid and discussed how to build education and training infrastructure in Neonatal resuscitation to reduce neonatal mortality in Punjab. The meeting was part of Punjab government’s initiative to attract expatriate doctors for bringing reforms in health sector.

It was also discussed in the meeting that neonatal mortality could be reduced with targeted training of the health care providers.

Separately, Federal Minister for Petroleum Ghulam Serwar Khan and Managing Director Bait-ul-Mal Aun Abbas called on Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid at her office on Friday. Maters regarding Prime Minister Health Initiatives, Sehat Insaf Card and national political situation came under discussion during the meeting.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that efforts were being made to ensure the best healthcare facilities at public sector hospitals. “Sehat Insaf Card is the best gift for the poor. Previous corrupt regimes did nothing except false claims”, she said.